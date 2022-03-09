GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Wisteria Road at 9:07 p.m. to a report of a person being shot. They found Jeffery Devon Williams, 37 suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists with Goldsboro Police Department responded to the scene, and the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.