GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Monday.

Police said they responded just before 5:30 p.m. to an area of Seymour Drive and Rosewood Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found David Lerone Smith, 45, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau is conducting the investigation Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.