GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating after they said a 15-year-old boy was shot Friday night. Police are calling the incident a first-degree murder attempt.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Olivia Lane around 8:25 p.m. Friday after getting a 911 call that someone had been shot near the Lincoln Homes neighborhood. They found the teen had been shot once. The teen, who was not identified due to his age, was taken to UNC Health Wayne for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.