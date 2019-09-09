The Goldsboro Police Department said on Monday it is investigating a drowning on Saturday that left a child in critical condition at a Greenville hospital.
Authorities said at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, Goldsboro Police officers, Goldsboro firefighters, and Wayne County EMS responded to a reported drowning in the 1900 block of South Slocumb Street.
Callers told police a 7-to-9-year-old boy had gone underwater, had not resurfaced, and no one there could find him in the water.
At the scene, responding officers and firefighters entered the water to locate the child, who was found by a firefighter.
The child was initially taken to Wayne UNC Hospital, and was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where the child remains in critical condition, as of Monday.
Goldsboro Police are still investigating how the child entered the water, and are asking anyone with information on this incident to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the information.
Goldsboro police investigating drowning that hospitalized child
