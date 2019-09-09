Goldsboro police investigating drowning that hospitalized child

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said deputies have arrested and charged a man who allegedly wounded a 7-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting near Nashville.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, NCSO deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 2000 block of Old White Oak Road, near Nashville.

At the scene, deputies found a 7-year-old girl inside a home had been shot in her shoulder and upper body area, when someone drove by and fired gunshots into the home.

An ambulance took the girl to WakeMed Children's Hospital in Raleigh, where she is currently being treated.

While on scene of this call, NCSO deputies were dispatched to a separate disturbance call in the 1400 block of Green Road, near the shooting scene.

At the disturbance scene, deputies found a mother and her son, Jhosmin Sandoval, age 23, had begun fighting.

Deputies then learned that Sandoval had fired the gunshots at the home on Old White Oak Road, as part of an ongoing dispute with one of the residents of that home.

Sandoval was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, and Attempting to Destroy/Alter Evidence.

He was placed into the Nash County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance will be in Nash County District Court on September 10th, 2019.