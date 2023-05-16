GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police have opened a homicide investigation after being alerted of a woman’s death in Kinston.

The Goldsboro Police Department was contacted by the Kinston Police Department Tuesday morning at around 5:30 a.m. Officials were told of a shooting that happened in Goldsboro. A woman was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston, where she later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Goldsboro police began an investigation and, through a witness, found the scene at the 3100 block of Cashewll Drive in Goldsboro, where the shooting happened. The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and is part of the investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.