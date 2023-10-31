GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, the second one that happened that day.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 400 block of Denmark Street in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots. Officers found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, Montrel Devon O’Neal, 31, of Goldsboro was transported to UNC Health Wayne, where he was treated and released.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the area of 908 South Audubon Avenue.

The Investigative Services Bureau at Goldsboro Police Department is currently investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.