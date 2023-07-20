GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that injured two people in about a two-hour stretch on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Day Circle around 10 p.m. when they heard a gunshot. They found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Day Circle. He was transported to UNC Health Wayne and then to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The victim was listed in serious condition Wednesday night.

Another shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Rosewood Road. They later found the victim, Xzavier J. Mickens, also in the 1600 block of Day Circle. The victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the victim to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was listed in stable condition at the time of this release.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau encourages anyone with information regarding the two shootings to contact them at 919-580-4216 or 919-705-6572. Callers can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.