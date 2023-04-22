GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a sexual assault they said happened early Saturday.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Bain Street at around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. They found a female victim at the home. The woman was transported by family members to UNC Health Wayne for a sexual assault examination.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.