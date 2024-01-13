GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and subsequent shooting in the 900 block of North Madison Avenue. They found a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. The teen, who was not identified, was taken to UNC Health Wayne, where he died.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit continued its investigation into Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.