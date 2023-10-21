GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened early Saturday.

Officers responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. to the 900 block of South Best Street for a report of a shooting. They found Ahmad Rashad Hooker, 34, dead after he had been shot several times.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and initiated an investigation. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted with scene security.

This investigation is still developing.