GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to the 1900 block of Maple Street regarding a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they were told the victim had been taken by personal vehicle to UNC Health Wayne.

They spoke with the victim, who was not identified, and gathered information on the shooting. The victim was then transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment. He was listed in serious condition Tuesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at (919) 580-4241 or (919) 705-6572. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.