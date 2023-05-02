GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating an early-afternoon shooting that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital on Tuesday.

Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. ShotSpotter alerted to several shots fired in the 500 block of Hinson Street.

Officers found Carlos Barrett-Zapata, 18, of Goldsboro, with a gunshot wound. Barrett-Zapata was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. He was last listed in stable condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.