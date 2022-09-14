GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges of rape and threatening the victim with a knife.

Goldsboro police responded just before 4 a.m. to a call of a sexual assault call. The victim said she had been forcibly raped by someone she knew and threatened with a knife.

Marcus Demetrius Benton was arrested and also charged with assault by strangulation. He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. His first court appearance is Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP by clicking here.