GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating the attempted robbery of an internet cafe just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police responded at 1:55 a.m. to the 117 Internet Café at 2339 U.S. 117. Employees on scene reported that a group of six armed males attempted to rob the business. The armed security officer hired by the business saw the group approaching and drew his sidearm. This deterred the group, and they fled the area in a vehicle.

The group’s getaway vehicle was recovered by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office just after 6 a.m. in the 300 block of U.S. 13 South while they were responding to a report of an armed carjacking.

The attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon incident was forwarded to the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau. With assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Greensboro Police Department, several suspects have been developed in this case, police said.