GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded at 3:46 p.m. to the 200 block of Beale Street after a call of an unresponsive female. Wayne County EMS also responded. When officials arrived, they found Semiko Woods, 41, of Goldsboro dead at the scene.

The investigation began shortly after. No further information was available Saturday night.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.