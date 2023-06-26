Goldsboro, N.C. — On June 25, 2023, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Central Heights Road in reference to a report of shots fired and a motor vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they located a single-vehicle wreck. The 23-year-old male occupant of the vehicle had to be extracted by the Goldsboro Fire Department. The occupant was transported to UNC Health Wayne for injuries sustained during the crash.

Witnesses in the area reported that the victim was fleeing from another vehicle that was firing shots when the crash occurred.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing and no additional information will be shared at this time.