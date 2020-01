GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is trying to identify a suspect passing out counterfeit money.

On January 10, the suspect was handing out counterfeit money in the 400 block of North Berkeley Blvd, officials said.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual or of her whereabouts, contact Investigator J. Erkes at 919-580-4212.