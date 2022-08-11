GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday.

Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as Jalil McDuffie, 19, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday.

Goldsboro police are asking that if anyone has information to contact them at (919) 735-2255.