Goldsboro police trying to ID theft suspects

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a local business.



Police said on Thursday, an unidentified man and woman went into a local business, located in the 2900 Block of Hwy. 70 West, and stole various items.



If you have information about the identity of the suspects in the photos below, please call Goldsboro Police at 919-705-6572, and ask to speak with an Officer.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.



Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.



Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.



Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.