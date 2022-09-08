GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.

After stabilizing Holloway at Wayne UNC Health Care, he was airlifted to ECU Medical Center for advanced treatment, but did not survive, police said.

Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is now assisting criminal investigators and crime scene specialists in the homicide investigation.