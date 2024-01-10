GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Four teens are facing charges after police responded to a multiple shots fired call in Goldsboro Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the 1700 block of Day Circle after multiple ShotSpotter alerts and numerous 911 calls were received about multiple people shooting in the area. When law enforcement arrived, they saw a group of males fleeing the area on foot.

With the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol, four people were taken into custody. They were charged with Resist, Delay and Obstruct.

Carlos Humberto Zapata, 18, Goldsboro

Zimire Avery, 18, Wilson

Travis Moore, 19, Goldsboro

Hykeem Weeks, 18, Goldsboro

Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.