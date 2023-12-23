GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro woman has been arrested and charged in the robbery of a business that happened on Friday.

Christine Lacole Whitfield, 31, was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and has a first court appearance scheduled for December 27.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to Fast Trip Mart at 600 North William Street after a call of a robbery. They were given a description and a direction of travel of the suspect by an employee at the scene.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect a short distance away. After a brief foot pursuit, Whitfield was captured without further incident.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.