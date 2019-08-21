On Tuesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Ofice arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly stolen money from her employer over a 3-month period.
Investigators said on Wednesday, deputies responded to the Family Dollar store, located at 102 Five Points Road in Goldsboro.
The store manager told Deputies that their fraud department had been conducting an internal investigation when they discovered that the above individual had been taking money. The theft occurred over a three month period having started in June of this year. The subject was taken to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office and charged as listed above.
Deputies arrested 57-year-old Yolanda Mulero-Flecha, of Lincoln Drive in Dudley, and charged her with Lareceny by Employee.
Flecha was booked into the Wayne County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.
Goldsboro woman charged for allegedly stealing from employer for 3 months
On Tuesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Ofice arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly stolen money from her employer over a 3-month period.