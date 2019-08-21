Goldsboro woman charged for allegedly stealing from employer for 3 months

The Jacksonville Police Department said one man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a fatal shooting on Wednesday on Davis Street.

JPD said at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Davis Street.

At the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man laying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders immediately began CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim's name until his family is notified.

Investigators said a suspect vehicle left the area shortly after the shooting, and they are looking for that vehicle and the suspect.

Police said they believe this shooting is an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to public safety in this case.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sergeant Shawn Marcinowsky at 910-938-6412, or smarcinowsky@jacksonvillenc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their Identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637.

Please refer to case number 19-07964 when calling or texting about this case.