Goldsboro woman charged with ID theft, financial card fraud

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - East Carolina University officials have confirmed that ECU police are investigating the alleged sexual battery of a woman that happened Thursday on the Greenway Connector on part of ECU's campus.

According to ECU officials, a female, who is not an ECU student, reported that Thursday around 8:20 a.m. a man had touched her buttocks and then ran away from her, as she was on the Greenway Connector behind the ECU Blount Recreational Sports Complex at 9999 Oglesby Drive near Charles Boulevard.

ECU police sent an alert to students and staff about the incident on Thursday morning, encouraging people to "remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible."