Goldsboro woman charged with ID theft, financial card fraud

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department said on Thursday it has charged a woman with multiple financial crimes after she allegedly stole someone’s identity and used their financial card without permission.
Goldsboro police said on August 7, police responded to the 800 block of Isler Street to investigate a report that someone’s financial card had been used several times in Goldsboro without their permission.
Investigators identified the suspect as Perlecia Brown, age 48, of LaGrange, and arrested her on Tuesday.
Brown was charged with Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Financial Card Theft, Misdemeanor Financial Card Fraud, Felony Identity Theft, Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property.
Brown is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a bond of $51,000.
