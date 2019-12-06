GPD: 1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting at Thackery Road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after a shooting left one man injured on Thackery Road Friday afternoon, police said.

The Greenville Police Department responded to a call at 2700 block of Thackery Road in reference to a shooting.

Police said a man in his mid-20s is suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Vidant for treatment.

The incident occurred between three neighbors, police said.

GPD is in the beginning stages of the investigation.

Police said they do have everyone involved identified including a female who they believe to be the shooter.