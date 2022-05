GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department responded to shots fired at that 33 East Apartments in Greenville that occurred on Sunday morning.

Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has information about the vehicles or the incident is asked to call Detective Elias (252) 329-4277 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.