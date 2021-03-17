GPD: Detectives seeking information about February shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the community’s help to solve a February shooting.

At approximately 7 p.m. on February 21, 40-year-old Morris Johnson was driving in the Kearney Park housing area when gunshots rang out. After hearing at least one shot strike his car, Morris stopped and ran for cover.

Detective said he made it to 1808 Kennedy Circle before collapsing on the lawn. Officers were dispatched to a Shot Spotter notification in this area and arrived to find Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

He remains at Vidant Medical Center today. Detectives said they are still seeking justice for Johnson and hope someone may be able to provide information to further their investigation.

Anyone who has details about this crime is asked to contact GPD Detective Blunt, 252-329-4176 or Crime Stoppers, 252-758-7777.