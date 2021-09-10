GPD: Five suspects taken into custody after call of shots fired, chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have taken five people into custody after a call of shots fired resulted in a chase Thursday night.

Police responded to the Moyewood housing community in reference to the shots fired around 8:45 p.m. A ShotSpotter alert indicated multiple rounds had been fired. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the immediate area and attempted a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled.

Officers said they pursued the vehicle, following it until it came to a stop in the area of Dickinson Avenue near Spring Forest Road. Three of the five people in the vehicle fled. Two were caught by officers after a brief foot chase with the final suspect located in nearby woods utilizing drone technology.

All five suspects were taken into police custody. Two guns and shell casings were recovered and officers were processing the scene of the shooting Thursday night.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.