GPD charges Greenville man with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police has made an arrest to the December 1 homicide.

21-year-old Javon Howard, of Greenville, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Howard was arrested this morning by members of the GPD Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and Emergency Response Team.

He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Greenville Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Greenville Police Department was dispatched to 111 Paris Avenue, Unit A, for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, police said they found 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins, of Greenville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Several other individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident; however, no one else was injured, police said.

Although the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, detectives believe Jenkins was targeted and robbery was likely the motive behind the shooting.

Police said no one has been charged in connection with the incident; however, detectives are following up on strong leads.

If you have any information contact Major Crimes Detective Verdin 252-329-4168 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.