GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating the theft of 11 handguns and one AR-15 rifle, which they believe happened between the dates of June 4 and July 18.

An incident report from GPD shows the guns were stolen from a woman who GPD confirmed is a local firearms dealer. She believes the firearms were stolen during a gun and knife show at the Greenville Convention Center that occurred on June 4.

The guns are valued at $8,900. The weapons are known to include a PSA AK-556 valued at $1,200 and an assortment of Glock 9-millimeter and Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter guns.

Three guns have been recovered. The case is currently under further investigation.