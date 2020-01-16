GPD investigating shooting at 33 East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department says an armed intruder was shot during an apparent drug-related robbery.

21-year-old Charles Brandon Pearson is currently at Vidant Medical Center.

Detectives said they believe Pearson attempted to rob individuals at 33 East Apartments.

He was shot by an individual inside the apartment, detectives said.

18-year-old Abdulla Husham Hroub, of Rocky Mount, was also shot during the incident.

Hroub showed up at the emergency room later in the night with non-life-threatening injuries to his arm.

No one has been charged.

The case remains under investigation.

