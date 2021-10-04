GPD makes arrest in connection with ‘Yik Yak’ post on social media involving local fraternity

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an offensive social media post surrounding a local fraternity.

In late August, Greenville police were made aware of an anonymous post on the social app “Yik Yak.” The post said “Theta Chi rush party. PNMs (potential new members) and girls only. No blacks. Girls 5$ @door. Call or text” and included a fraternity member’s name and number for an invitation.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit determined the original source of the post. James Daniel Edwards IV, 19, has been charged with cyberstalking. He turned himself into the Pitt County Detention Center last Friday

GPD’s investigation has not revealed any affiliation between Edwards and the Theta Chi fraternity. Officials said it’s believed Edwards was a member of another ECU fraternity.