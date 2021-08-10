GPD releases surveillance photos in connection to August 5 convenience store robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Greenville Police Department released the surveillance photos from the convenience store armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, August 5.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery of My Stop located at 701 Hooker Road. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen headed south on Hooker Road.

No injuries were reported during the time of the robbery.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has information about the robbery is asked to contact GPD Major Crimes Detective Elias, (252) 329-4277, or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.