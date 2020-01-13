Live Now
GPD: Suspects wanted for stolen credit cards

Crime Tracker
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police Department is trying to locate two suspects wanted for stolen credit cards.

Recently, GPD detectives were working a burglary near downtown Greenville when the stolen credit cards from that case were used at several businesses shortly after, officials said.

The male and female suspects were captured on camera in a blue Chevrolet

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to call the GPD or contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

