Grantsboro man arrested after drug bust

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search at the home of Craig Laughinghouse.

Pursuant to the execution of the search warrant, multiple items of items related to the distribution of illegal drugs were seized.

The items seized included a Hi-point 45 caliber pistol, Western Field 20-gauge shotgun, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a scale, packaging materials, a bulletproof vest, and ammunition.

Laughinghouse was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and several other misdemeanors.

Laughinghouse was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. The Pamlico Sheriff’s Office states that the investigation is ongoing and future charges are anticipated.