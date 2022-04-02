HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a reported armed robbery that happened Saturday.

Deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar in Hookerton on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. Sheriff Matt Sasser said in a press release deputies and troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the robbery, where a man wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants robbed the store with a gun and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man pictured was seen entering the store around 8:50 pm the previous night before the robbery took place.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward if information leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411 or gcso@greenecountync.gov.