SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the community in finding out more about a shooting that happened there last Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened on Willow Green Road around 2:10 a.m. Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Willow Green Road and found two people with gunshot wounds. Officials said the victims, a 17-year-old and a 38-year-old, were shot near the road after a dark-colored sedan drove by and the individuals inside it began shooting.

The teen was still in the hospital as of Thursday night and the 38-year-old was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411 or gcso@greenecountync.gov A $1,000.00 reward is being offered that leads to an arrest.