Greene County deputies looking for suspects who tried to rob Family Dollar

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect they said robbed the Family Dollar store in Hookerton on Monday.

Deputies arrived at the business after it was robbed around 9:20 p.m. on Monday. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black hoodie with a Batman logo, black pants and face coverings. He entered the Family Dollar, displayed a firearm and demanded money. He left without any money because the employee there at the time was able to lock themselves in the office area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411