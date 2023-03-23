SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man who last week eluded arrest by fleeing into the woods following a vehicle chase.

Kevin Johnson, 41, of the Arba area of Greene County, was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, March 16, around 11:40 p.m., deputies tried to stop a vehicle Johnson was driving for a “stop sign violation” at NC Hwy. 903 South and Hull Road, according to the sheriff’s office. That led to a vehicle chase that began in Greene County, progressed into Lenoir County and then returned to Greene County.

Johnson eventually abandoned the vehicle near his home and fled into the woods. Deputies chased him with the help of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, but Johnson escaped.

Deputies later found out that Johnson had outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court following another vehicle chase out of Wayne County and a charge of assault on a female in Greene County.

Officials obtained arrest warrants for felony fleeing to elude arrest. Johnson was arrested at his home around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was served with the outstanding orders for arrest, along with the new charge from the most recent vehicle chase.