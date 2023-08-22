MAURY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a high-speed chase.

Larry Atkinson Jr., 33, of Maury, was stopped Sunday by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday. His vehicle was pulled over in Snow Hill for failing to maintain lane control. Atkinson was asked to step out of his vehicle but a vehicle chase, which went through the Four Way/Ormondsville area and into Lenoir County, before ending in Maury.

Officials said Atkinson’s vehicle struck two patrol cars, causing minor damage. When Atkinson stopped his vehicle, he tried to flee on foot but was captured, arrested and taken into custody.

Atkinson was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer, fail to maintain lane control and exceeding a safe speed.

Atkinson is currently out on a $75,000 secured bond.