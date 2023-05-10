SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after his arrest on Tuesday.

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Department of Adult Correction conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of William Franklin Braswell, 51, of the Arba/Jason area. Officials searched his home and found a trafficking amount of fentanyl along with heroin, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Braswell was charged with Trafficking Opium, Possession of Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Probation Violation. He was placed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $560,000 secured bond.