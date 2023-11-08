SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for burglary and other felony charges on Wednesday.

On Monday, police were notified about a break-in at a home. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, striking an elderly victim who was attempting to stop the suspect from fleeing.

The family of the victim provided visual evidence of the burglary, helping the police identify the suspect as Elmer Lee Dixon. He was arrested on Wednesday, two days after the incident. He was found walking around the area where the burglary had taken place.

Dixon was charged with First Degree Burglary and Felony Break/Enter to Terrorize/Injure. He was also charged with Felony Larceny for failure to appear in court on previous charges from multiple counties.

Dixon was not given a bond.