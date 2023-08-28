SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with murder.

Christopher Warren Braxton, 50, of Maury, was arrested last Friday. Officials said around 6 p.m., they responded to a home on Moore Rouse Road after a call for a welfare check. They found Peggy Braxton, 81, dead in the home. Officials said they spoke with Braxton, who initially did not allow them to come into the home, saying she was not there.

Braxton is currently in the Greene County Detention Center under no bond.

The North Carolina SBI was contacted to assist with the crime scene and to conduct an investigation. Investigators are also awaiting an autopsy result.