4KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing a charge of attempted murder in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jontora Kinsey, 24, after a man was shot in the leg in the 3000 block of Poole Road in Kinston on Friday. He was taken to the Lenoir County Jail, where he was placed under a secure bond.

Detectives with the LCSO’s General Investigations unit and the SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit were called to the shooting scene, where they began a search for the suspected vehicle in the shooting.

The SCARR unit located the suspect’s car on N.C. 58 near Taylor Heath Road. Kinsey was taken into custody after that.

A search warrant was obtained and, with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it was executed. During the search, deputies found money, marijuana and weapons. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office obtained another search warrant to continue the drug investigation.