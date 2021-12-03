Greene County man facing charges after arrest for robberies on Friday, September

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Snow Hill man is facing charges after his arrest for two robberies, one that happened on Friday.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith said investigators arrested Jyrell Auston, 21, of Snow Hill for a robbery that happened on Friday and one that took place on Sept. 25, both on Exum Lane in Maury. Warrants had been out on Auston for the first robbery since September.

Officials said Auston was located in a home in Darewood mobile home park shortly after Friday’s robbery. No one was injured during either incident.

Auston was charged with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Conspiracy to commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He was also served with several orders for arrest for failure to appear on unrelated charges.

He was being held in the Greene County Detention Center under a $540,500 secured bond.