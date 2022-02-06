Greene County man facing charges in two robberies

WALSTONBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on two separate robbery cases.

Deputies responded to Washington Branch Church Road around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. They found out someone broke into the home, assaulted a person and robbed them. The victim was treated for injuries and later released from a local hospital.

The next day, around 5 p.m., another robbery was reported on Middle School Road. The victim said the suspect came there asking for money. He was given it then later returned and demanded more. The suspect forced his way into another room of the house and eventually left. The victim was not hurt.

In both cases, the victims were able to give a description of the suspect, which led to the arrest of Quinton Jones of Walstonburg. For the robbery on Washington Branch Church Road, Jones was charged with First degree Burglary and Common Law Robbery. In the case from Middle School Road, Jones was charged with Obtaining property by false pretenses, Common Law Robbery, and Second Degree Kidnapping.

Jones was placed in the Greene County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.