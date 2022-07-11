SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man was arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, assault on a female and assault of a deputy during a chase.

Siheem Weems, 26, was arrested on Sunday after a brief chase. He had an outstanding warrant for assault on a female. He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony flee to elude arrest. He was being held in the Greene County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser reports officials responded to Ramblewood Apartments on 2nd Street in Snow Hill around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a man with a gun causing a disturbance. Deputy Sgt. Phillip Heck responded and saw Weems enter an apartment. Officials said Heck then went to the rear of the apartment and viewed the same man exit the back of the apartment and flee on foot.

Heck gave chase and saw Weems enter a vehicle and try to drive away. Heck attempted to stop Weems, who then backed out of the apartment parking area and struck Heck with the front of the vehicle.

Snow Hill Police chased Weems in the vehicle and stopped him on Greenacres Road. Weems tried to run away but was caught by Deputy Bobby Radford and Snow Hill Police Chief Josh Smith.

Heck was transported to the hospital by EMS and released with minor injuries.