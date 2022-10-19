SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Rebecca Moses, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who was killed 25 years ago in Snow Hill, will be featured in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night.

Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, hopes the episode will bring justice and closure. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and “Justice for Rebecca Moses,” Ramirez Garcia is the primary suspect.

The show will feature an updated photo of what Garcia might look like today.

“She left him, she had him arrested, then dropped the charges like so many do, so she did the right things, and a year later, he chased her down, found her, and killed her,” Wilkerson said. “I am certainly hoping that somebody will recognize him and my family can get some justice for my sister.”

The episode of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” airs Wednesday at 9 pm on Investigation Discovery and can also be streamed on Discovery Plus.

For more information, click here. Go here to access the Justice for Rebecca Moses Facebook page.