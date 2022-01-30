Greene County officials investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Snow Hill Police Department are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins from one part of the county.

Investigators said the break-ins happened from the Chase Drive area of Snow Hill down to Hwy. 13 South, Corey Trail and Oakdale Road in Shine. The break-ins happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Two vehicles were seen in the area with people seen breaking into the vehicles, according to video surveillance from the homes of residents.

Video showed several suspects involved in the break-ins. Photos were obtained of the break-ins and have been shared out to the public and media.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411, email gcso@greenecountync.gov or reach the Snow Hill Police Department: (252) 560-9022 shpd@snowhillnc.com.