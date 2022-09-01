SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Sheriff Matt Sasser said in a media release the robbery occurred around 1:55 a.m. Thursday. A man who was wearing a white tank top and tan pants entered the Speedway store located on Hwy 258 North in Snow Hill. Officials said the man showed a weapon and demanded money before assaulting the store clerk and leaving with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect was believed to have left in a dark color sedan. The store clerk sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411.